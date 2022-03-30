The result, confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH), was achieved on a heterojunction solar cell based on an M6 wafer.Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.47% for a gallium-doped, p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell based on an M6 wafer. The manufacturer said the result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). "Longi's R&D team has developed a p-type wafer processing solution for HJT cells and combined it with interface passivation technology to achieve an open-circuit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...