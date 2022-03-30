Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Partnership with FTI Consulting to Support U.S. Expansion Strategy

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), a Canadian intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces its partnership with FTI Consulting (Government Affairs), LLC ("FTI"), a Washington, D.C. based global advisory firm, to support its efforts to bring ZenGUARD and its other technologies to the U.S.



"Zentek's partnership with FTI will help the Company expand its presence in the U.S. market in a number of ways, including with the regulatory approval process for our nanotechnologies," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. "We are excited to work with FTI to expand Zentek's presence into the U.S."



Bryan Zumwalt, Senior Managing Director and head of FTI Consulting Government Affairs practice said, "We are delighted to work with Zentek to help this incredibly exciting company navigate the complex federal regulatory environment here in the U.S. and win approval of its innovative technologies, beginning with ZenGUARD, which we believe can be a transformative and scalable tool for infection control in the U.S."

The announcement of the engagement with the U.S. based consulting firm comes a week after Zentek began trading common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZTEK.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZenGUARD, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com.

