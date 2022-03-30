Resorts WorldBET is the new mobile sports betting app for Resorts World New York

Genius Sports to provide its full official data and live trading content portfolio including NASCAR, EPL and NFL

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or "the Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a new partnership with Resorts WorldBET, the new mobile sports betting app for Resorts World New York, with brick-and-mortar casinos Resorts World Catskills (RWC) and Resorts World New York City (RWNYC), to help power the digital sportsbook.

Genius Sports will help Resorts WorldBET, which launched earlier this month in the Empire State, offer a market-leading mobile sportsbook, providing its leading LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, powered by the highest quality official data.

This new partnership will include Genius Sports' proprietary suite of NASCAR's official data-driven in-race betting markets in addition to exclusive NFL official sports data-powered products, including access to the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed. In order to deliver a 24/7 offering to its customers, Resorts WorldBET will also receive real-time data feeds and in-point pricing for the English Premier League alongside dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues worldwide.

As the fourth most populous state in the U.S., New York is widely projected to become one of the largest for online sports betting in 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Genius Sports and offer the most cutting-edge technology with real-time data so that customers stay ahead of the game," said Darlene Monzo, Chief Marketing Officer of Genting Americas East, which operates Resorts WorldBET. "Mobile sports betting in New York is primed to lead the nation and our world-class platform offers exactly what customers are looking for: an innovative mix of speed, reliability and access to the most advanced data available."

"With over 20 million people and a rich sporting history, the New York online sports betting market has enormous potential," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "Resorts WorldBET is set to be one of the key players in the market and Genius Sports will be central to their offering, providing premium exclusive content on top tier competitions including NASCAR, EPL and NFL."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York's Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills (RWC) Hotel and Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino-resort features live Las-Vegas style table games, state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons, a 100-seat sportsbook lounge, and the mobile app, Resorts WorldBET, the fastest and safest way to bet on sports. The casino-resort's 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences include an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant. There's also year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter. The 18-story all-suite luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills features the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The Alder, the adjacent lifestyle hotel, features the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned Monster Golf Course in 2023.

