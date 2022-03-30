Anzeige
WKN: A3CRER ISIN: CA83056P7157 Ticker-Symbol: RXF 
Tradegate
30.03.22
15:30 Uhr
10,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,80015:35
10,60010,70015:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWMONT CORPORATION71,30+0,62 %
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED10,5000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.