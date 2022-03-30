

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is up over 76% at $6.80 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 31% at $3.38 PropertyGuru Limited (PGRU) is up over 15% at $8.20 MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) is up over 12% at $37.00 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 11% at $25.07 Team, Inc. (TISI) is up over 7% at $2.06 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is up over 6% at $368.01 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is up over 6% at $7.84 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is up over 6% at $4.86 Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is up over 5% at $7.08



In the Red



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 29% at $7.19 CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) is down over 15% at $2.25 Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is down over 13% at $44.11 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is down over 11% at $6.55 Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is down over 8% at $2.25 Pearson plc (PSO) is down over 7% at $9.73 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is down over 7% at $2.19 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) is down over 6% at $8.50







