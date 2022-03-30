

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for March is set for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 121.76 against the yen, 1.1134 against the euro, 1.3157 against the pound and 0.9270 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.







