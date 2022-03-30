Company Outperforms Expectation of 145% Increase in Q1 OEM Sales Orders

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (AirTest), a Green-Tech provider of Demand Control Ventilation systems for commercial buildings, today announced the appointment of Robert Ferri Partners, LLC, as the Company's Investor Relations counsel.

"The appointment of San Francisco-based Robert Ferri Partners reflects AirTest's increasing base of corporate customers, partners and investors in the United States," said AirTest Chief Executive Officer and Director Ted Konyi. "Our entire team welcomes Robert Ferri, who has served technology companies for more than two decades. We also appreciate the contributions of our previous IR counselors, and we thank them for their service."

Mr. Konyi also reported that AirTest has already outperformed its February 28 announced expectation of a 145% year-over-year increase in First Quarter 2022 sales orders from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The First Quarter 2022 ends March 31, 2022.

OEM sales have historically represented nearly 50% of the Company's total revenues. The Company reiterated that it continues to see sustained increases in demand from OEM, mechanical engineering, contractor and retrofit customers as challenges posed by the pandemic show signs of diminishing.

About Robert Ferri Partners ("RFP")

Since 1997, RFP has served as strategic investor-relations counsel of publicly traded companies ranging from Fortune 500 multinationals to IPOs. As shareholder and advisor, the firm has helped found, grow and achieve positive outcomes for a number of companies in the United States and Europe. More information about the background, ownership, business and place of business of RFP, may be obtained at www.robertferri.com.

About AirTest Technologies Inc.

AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) is a Green-Tech provider of Demand Control Ventilation systems that measurably improve commercial building operating efficiency, significantly generate energy savings and reliably assure adherence to health & safety compliance standards. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by schools, retail stores and offices. The company's new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies follow thousands of installations at enterprise customers such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. For further information, please visit www.airtest.com.

