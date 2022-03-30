Biliary Stents Market size worth $ 408.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Demand for minimally invasive techniques, demand for bioresorbable stents, technological advancements, and rise in geriatric populations, are some of the reason for the growth of the Biliary Stents Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biliary Stents Market" By Product (Biliary Metal Stents and Biliary Plastic Stents), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Bilio-pancreatic Leakages, Pancreatic Cancer, Benign Biliary Strictures), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biliary Stents Market size was valued at USD 292.26 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 408.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Biliary Stents Market Overview

The increase in surgical procedures of biliary-related diseases caused by old age and a lack of exercise are some of the elements that are expected to boost the Biliary Stents Market across the globe. Growth in awareness of the population and a rise in demand for effective post-operative care is creating positive growth in this market. Factors such as postoperative complications and stringent government regulations for approval are expected to restrain the market growth. With the recent advancement in technology, scientists have made biodegradable stents that do not require removal hence are very less expensive after post-operative care.

The high popularity of biliary diseases across the globe is driving the Biliary Stents Market. Aike in surgical procedures of biliary diseases is expected to boost the Biliary Stents Market across the globe. Growing usage of substitutes in biliary surgeries is anticipated to restrain the Biliary Stents Market. More cost of the procedure of biliary stents insertion is also negatively affecting the market growth. Further investigation on how to increase the patency period for plastic and metal stents could be the research highlight in near future. The modern technological advancements and effective diagnostic procedures have enhanced the accuracy level of ERCP and PTC tests.

Key Developments

In October 2021 , Boston Scientific announced that it has received the 510 (k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and CE Mark approval to market its Advanix biliary plastic stents. The approval will enhance the company's product portfolio, thus increasing the revenue of the company.

, Boston Scientific announced that it has received the 510 (k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and CE Mark approval to market its Advanix biliary plastic stents. The approval will enhance the company's product portfolio, thus increasing the revenue of the company. In October 2020 , Olympus Corporation launched VorticCatchV Endo Therapy and StoneMasterV device. These devices offer better patient outcome and promote procedural efficiency, further facilitating efficient bile duct stone management and retrieval for ERCP procedure. The product launch was aimed at expanding the company's product offering as well as enhancing its market presence.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Allium Medical Solutions, Brainlab, Medtronic, Abbott, Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Q3 Medical Devices Limited, Cook Medical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biliary Stents Market On the basis of Product, End-User, Application, and Geography.

Biliary Stents Market, By Product

Biliary Metal Stents



Biliary Plastic Stents

Biliary Stents Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Biliary Stents Market, By Application

Bilio-pancreatic Leakages



Pancreatic Cancer



Benign Biliary Strictures



Gallstones

Biliary Stents Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

