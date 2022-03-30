MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

30 March 2022

Appointment of non-executive director

Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Saki Macozoma as an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 6 May 2022.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"The Mondi Group is delighted that Saki will be joining our board. He has a strong track record as a chair and non-executive director across a number of listed and private entities and brings significant experience from a range of industries. Saki also brings extensive insight into the African business environment."

Saki has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Politics from the University of South Africa. From 1993 to 1994, Saki worked for South African Breweries as Business Development Manager before being elected a member of South African parliament in 1994, a position he held until 1996. Saki went on to be appointed a managing director at Transnet Limited, the company responsible at that time for South Africa's rail network, harbours and South African Airways. In 2001, he joined New African Investments Limited, a publicly listed investment company, as Chief Executive Officer, a role he held until 2004. He was also previously chair of MTN Group Limited and a non-executive director of Standard Bank Group Limited, Liberty Holdings and Murray and Roberts Holdings Limited. Saki is currently chair of Vodacom South Africa.

Saki will be a member of the Audit and Nominations Committees with effect from the date of his appointment.

There are no other details that require disclosure in respect of the appointment of Saki pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Clara Valera

Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

+44 1932 826357

Chris Gurney

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

+44 1932 826358

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2021, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.5 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.