New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Healthee (healthee.co), an AI-powered platform that simplifies and explains health and wellness benefits, has recently announced its rebranding, and is releasing an app on Apple and Android as the company continues to expand.

Until recently, Healthee has only been available as an online platform, but that is changing with the release of a mobile application. The company announced that the iOS app will be arriving in April, and the Android version in May.

Guy Benjamin, the co-CEO and co-founder of Healthee, said, "We are fortunate to have been in high demand and are scaling rapidly. Our announcement of the release of our app is in line with our accelerated growth projections and will help us to provide even more accessibility to our users. The plan has always been to make health and wellness benefits simple to understand, with answers readily available. The rebranding and launch of the app are all part of that strategy."

The company uses Artificial Intelligence to help HR managers and employees instantly navigate their coverage, select their health plans, and get advice such as doctor recommendations and money-saving options - regardless of the provider. The rebrand and app release is part of the company's broader strategic growth plans.

Benjamin said, "The way people interact with the health system and their health benefits is broken. Health benefits are often a deciding factor for employees looking for work, but policies are unnecessarily complex and hard to navigate. This makes it harder for employees to make decisions and results in decreased retention. We saw a way to fix the issue and make coverage easy to understand."

"There is a strong shift toward healthier lifestyles and well-being in the workplace. We aim to help with that and are excited to announce that we have consequently rebranded to Healthee to better reflect our mission," Benjamin said. "The logo is reminiscent of a continuous ripple. Employee health is at the center of that ripple, which leads to employee happiness and satisfaction, and a bigger bottom line for companies."

On the Healthee website or app, users interact with Zoe, a 'Personal Healthcare Assistant', available 24 hours a day. So instead of having to ask HR or read through an insurance policy, employees can simply ask Zoe.

The Personal Healthcare Assistant accesses the health plan and can explain them in a way anyone could understand. The AI knows what is covered by an individual's health insurance, how much treatment might cost based on that coverage, and can even recommend a specialist. However, that's just the start.

"Zoe isn't just reactive. She can also provide personalized health recommendations, encourage preventative measures like health checkups, hearing tests, or mammograms, and do other tasks like book appointments. She can even help employees choose a plan, explain what's covered, and help save them money and time," Benjamin said.

"We want healthcare to be more transparent. This benefits employees and HR managers, as everyone has a better understanding of individual health plans without having to read through complex PDFs or paper policies. HR managers will be able to see at a glance what specific benefits are available for each worker and help them stay healthy."

"Employees needn't worry about interacting with Zoe either. Everything they ask her is strictly 100% confidential."

By implementing Healthee, HR managers save money and time while also being better informed and able to help employees stay healthy and content. This makes staff happier and less stressed, and consequently, more loyal and productive. In the US, around half of all employees will look for new jobs due to dissatisfaction with health benefits. It doesn't have to be like that.

"We strongly believe that using AI to increase health insurance transparency will benefit everyone involved and nudge the healthcare system in the right direction," Benjamin added.

Healthee's approach has proved incredibly popular. Although it was only founded in late 2020, the company has been able to source considerable funding and expand rapidly. Last year, they raised US$23 million in seed investment led by Group 11, with Cresson Management, Good Company, and Insurtech Israel participating. So far, they have raised a total of US$23.5 million.

They are also winning the respect of those in the industry. For example, Healthee won the Carrier and Broker Choice at the 2022 Global InsurTech Early-Stage Competition.

"We are lucky to have experienced such high demand and trust from investors and those who use our platform," Guy Benjamin said. "We're growing quickly and adding new features and offerings all the time. The launch of our new name, logo, and now the app, are significant steps on our journey. This is just the start."

Healthee is an AI-powered platform that helps employees understand their health benefits and coverage without having to search confusing and complicated policies. This also frees HR teams from time-consuming questions and lets them focus on providing the best outcomes to staff.

Healthee enables people to get the most from their healthcare coverage and helps in navigating their entire health journey.

