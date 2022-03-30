Antibiotics Market to Reach USD 54400 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antibiotics Market is Segmented by Type (Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides), by Application (Hospitals, Clinics): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Antibiotics market size is estimated to be worth USD 44770 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 54400 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the antibiotic market are:

The antibiotic market is being driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and supportive government legislation. Furthermore, as a result of the misuse or overuse of antibiotics, an increase in antibiotic-resistant infections will lead to the discovery of advanced prospect molecules and the introduction of novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections, providing lucrative opportunities for market players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL ANTIBIOTIC MARKET:

One of the major factors driving the Antibiotic market's growth is the rising prevalence of several bacterial infections around the world. Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), respiratory infections, tuberculosis, skin infections, and other bacterial infections are examples of bacterial infections.

The rising disease burden is pressuring the government and non-government organizations to invest in R&D initiatives and accelerate the development of novel antibiotics as well as supportive regulatory policies to speed up the approval process and research funding. This factor is expected to fuel the antibiotics market's expansion. Collaborations for antibiotic development are expected to result in the development of a large number of antibiotic drugs in the near future. Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating on the development of new therapies in order to lower the cost of drug development.

Furthermore, people's increasing use of antibiotics is putting them at risk of developing antimicrobial resistance, which will render current antibiotics ineffective against disease-causing bacteria. As a result, the world is being forced to focus more on improving clinical research on new antibiotics. Antibiotics will be in higher demand as the world's population grows and the geriatric population grows, pushing the global antibiotics market even higher.

As the number of surgical procedures rises, sales of antibiotics to prevent incision infection will rise, propelling the antibiotics market forward. They can also be used to treat conjunctivitis and acute ear infections as drops. Antibiotics are also being used extensively in livestock farming to protect animal health and welfare while also ensuring food safety. Aside from that, scientists are working on developing cell-free vaccines made up of purified components, inactivated toxins, and proteins that are less reactogenic. Several health organizations are also forming strategic alliances with private companies in order to deliver new treatments and improve existing drugs.

ANTIBIOTIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones are expected to grow in popularity. The commercialization of new drugs during the forecast period is responsible for the growth of these segments. Three cephalosporin drugs are currently in the third phase of clinical trials and are expected to hit the market in the next three to four years.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Antibiotics' biggest markets in the region are India and China. The key factors driving market growth in these countries are unregulated sales and excessive antibiotic consumption.

Key Players:

Pfizer

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novartis

Bayer

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma.

