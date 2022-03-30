Debiopharm International SA: VIVOSENSE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $25M SERIES A FINANCING

Proceeds to accelerate the collection and use of wearable sensor data in clinical trials along with the development of novel digital biomarkers

Funding round co-led by the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund and Switzerland-based Debiopharm Innovation Fund

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoSense, Inc., ("VivoSense") an agile end-to-end scientific solutions company developing novel digital endpoints from wearable sensor data, today announced the close of a $25 Million Series A financing round. The financing will accelerate the development of novel digital biomarkers and improve digital clinical outcome assessments. VivoSense will also use this financing to expand and refine its informatics platform for data analysis from wearable and connected technologies to deliver validated digital clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for life science research.

VivoSense is innovating within the pharmaceutical clinical trial industry by developing new digital biomarkers using their expansive toolkit of proprietary VivoSense software. The platform is designed to deliver real-world digital clinical measures from wearable sensors, which will help to advance patient-focused drug development and precision medicine for patients with cancer, Alzheimer's, rare disease and other therapeutic indications. The technology allows rigorous interpretation of subtle shifts in human physiology through customized, body-worn monitoring and analysis solutions rooted in scientific foundations.

"This strategic investment from Debiopharm and the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund will allow VivoSense to accelerate the development of real-world digital clinical measures from wearable and remote monitoring technologies," said Dudley Tabakin, chief executive officer of VivoSense. "Measures that are trusted and valued by all stakeholders are the foundation on which all other innovation in digital health must be based. VivoSense is working to realize the potential of novel measures and technologies in regulatory and medical decision making to leverage real-world data at scale and bring life-saving treatments to the patients who need them most."

The VivoSense approach leverages the passive nature of wearable and connected technologies to assess disease symptoms, treatment side effects, and therapeutic efficacy. Specific biomarkers can be objectively assessed and transmitted to clinical professionals without increasing patient or care-giver burden. This approach provides significant advantages over clinic-based assessments by removing the burden carried by patients and physicians and standardizing the measurement of a plethora of complicated physiological and behavioral parameters. VivoSense also conducts rigorous validation procedures to ensure these technologies are successful in a clinical setting.

"We are excited to support the VivoSense team as they continue to establish best-in-class capabilities to collect and analyze data from wearable technologies, which we believe will supplement or replace traditional methods used in clinical trials," said Chris Garabedian, chief executive officer of Xontogeny and portfolio manager of the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund. "Data captured by wearable sensors will play an increasingly important role in our industry, and VivoSense is poised to become a leader in developing validated clinical biomarkers and COAs for use in registrational studies and regulatory approvals."

"We are confident that this investment in VivoSense will bring substantial value to clinical research. Wearable sensors and connected digital technologies have the potential to revolutionize how we study, treat and manage patients receiving novel therapies. In recent years, such tools have proliferated the consumer health market, demonstrating their utility in capturing a new type of out-of-clinic, 'real-world' data. Their ease of use and passive, low burden nature allow for data to be collected continuously over prolonged periods of time," said Tanja Dowe, chief executive officer of Debiopharm Innovation Fund.

The VivoSense board of directors will consist of current members and co-founders Dudley Tabakin and Lance Myers, as well as new additions, Chris Garabedian and Tanja Dowe.

About VivoSense

VivoSense, Inc., is an agile end-to-end scientific solutions company developing novel digital endpoints from wearable sensor data. We are focused on healthcare research & delivery, clinical trials and patient wellness. VivoSense's hypothesis-driven framework provides analytical and clinical validation leading to FDA approval. The proprietary VivoSense software enables the creation and validation of novel digital biomarkers from wearable sensor data, which constitute primary and secondary clinical endpoints in regulated international pharmaceutical trials.

For more information visit www.vivosense.com. We are on Twitter. Follow us @vivosense.

About the Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund

The Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund is Perceptive Advisors' investment vehicle focused purely on early-stage, private venture investments in life sciences companies. Primary investments for the Fund include companies that are seeking a lead investor for Series A financings, which include both companies that are seeded and incubated at Xontogeny and companies that are seeded and incubated by other organizations, accelerators and seed investors. The PXV Fund is also open to participating in syndicated Series A financings as a co-lead or passive investor with other venture capital firms.

For more information, visit www.perceptivelife.com.

About Debiopharm Innovation Fund

Debiopharm develops, manufactures and invests in innovative therapies and technologies that respond to high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. We aim to provide strategic funding and guidance for companies with smart data & digital health solutions led by entrepreneurs with the bold ambition to change the way drugs are developed and the way patients are treated. We also invest in start-ups looking to advance novel mechanisms of action, targets and drug compounds through AI assisted design and curative drug modalities.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

Follow us on Twitter @DebiopharmNews and @debiopharmfund

