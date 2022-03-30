Trade Surveillance Systems Market worth $4.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Trade Surveillance Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solutions (Risk & Compliance, Surveillance & Analytics, Case Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Trade Surveillance Systems Market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The Trade Surveillance Systems Market is fuelled by the growing importance of holistic surveillance solutions with integrated markets and communications surveillance. Integrated communications monitoring system provides greater efficacy and depth of coverage of data from omnichannel sources when integrated with trade monitoring systems. This results in better and quicker investigations by bringing together trade, text, voice, and video communications data. Therefore, many trade surveillance systems vendors are striving to offer holistic trade surveillance and monitoring solutions with integrated communication surveillance capability.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Trade Surveillance Systems Market"

307 - Tables

67 - Figures

268 - Pages

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Under Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment is projected to hold the larger market size in 2022. Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large Enterprises have a higher adoption of trade surveillance systems due to the requirement of a modern, holistic approach to trade surveillance, along with broad functional and regulatory coverage and the flexibility to meet the demands of today's complex business environment.

By Solutions, the Surveillance & Analytics sub-segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the Solutions, the Surveillance & Analytics sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Surveillance & Analytics solution helps in the systematic collection, analysis, and interpretation of outcomes from specific data for use in planning, implementing, and evaluating compliance policies and practices. It monitors the communications and social network data collected from email, social media, blogs, and tweets, to provide more accurate and actionable insights and alerts to financial institutions.

By region, Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the Trade Surveillance Systems Market, followed by North America. The Trade Surveillance Systems Market in Europe is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The demand for trade surveillance systems is growing in Europe due to the increased proliferation of smartphones and stringent government rules and regulations. Financial institutions are being put under strict governing rules to ensure fair practices in securities and trading domains. Therefore, banking and financial institutions in this region are adopting trade surveillance solutions to provide a better customer experience due to evolving customer expectations. The presence of key trade surveillance systems vendors, such as SIA S.p.A., Software AG, BAE Systems, Aquis Technologies, and b-next, drives the growth of the market in the region.

Market Players:

Major vendors in the Trade Surveillance Systems Market include NICE (Israel), FIS (US), Nasdaq (US), IPC (US), SIA S.p.A. (Italy), ACA Group (US), Aquis Technologies (UK), Software AG (Germany), b-next (Germany), and BAE Systems (UK).

