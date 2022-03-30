DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cold Agglutinin Disease Market to Exhibit Massive Growth at a CAGR of 28% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2019-32 | DelveInsight

The Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in upcoming novel treatment options, increasing Cold Agglutinin Disease market size due to increasing prevalence, increasing global healthcare investment and funding, and the ongoing development of precision medicine.

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Cold Agglutinin Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Cold Agglutinin Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cold Agglutinin Disease market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report:

The total Cold Agglutinin Disease market size was found to be USD 61 million in 2021 in the 7MM and is expected to rise during the study period 2019-2032.

in in the and is expected to rise during the study period 2019-2032. Key Cold Agglutinin Disease companies currently working in the market include names such as Sanofi, Bioverativ, Sobi, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, and others are developing Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment therapies.

and others are developing Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment therapies. The Cold Agglutinin Disease pipeline therapies include Sutimlimab, APL-2, Iptacopan, Parsaclisib, SAR445088 , and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2019-32.

and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2019-32. The total Cold Agglutinin Disease market size in the United States accounted for USD 36 million in 2021 which is also expected to rise during the study period.

accounted for in 2021 which is also expected to rise during the study period. The increasing awareness of the disease, availability of B-cell-directed therapies, assisted by active research in the complement pathway, along with the expected launch of complement inhibitors with good supply chains and supportive state-reimbursement policies are expected to fuel the Cold Agglutinin Disease market in near future.

What is Cold Agglutinin Disease?

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) is an uncommon autoimmune hemolytic anemia in which a well-defined, clonal low-grade lympho-proliferative disorder of the bone marrow results in erythrocyte destruction mediated by the classical complement pathway. It is mediated by cold agglutinins (CA), without any underlying disease such as aggressive lymphoma, other overt malignancies, or specific infections. CA are able to agglutinate red blood cells (RBC) at an optimum temperature of 3-4°C, but are also active at higher temperatures, depending on the thermal amplitude. Cold Agglutinin Disease symptoms get worse in cold weather.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

According to Delveinsight's Analysis, in the year 2021, the total Cold Agglutinin Disease prevalent cases was 13 thousand cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period.

Also, DelveInsight analysts estimate that in the US, the total number of diagnosed Cold Agglutinin Disease cases were found to be 4 thousand cases in the year 2021 which are expected to grow in the coming years.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Total Diagnosed Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Total Gender-specific Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Total Type-specific Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease, and

Total Treated Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Outlook

Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment depends on the severity of the clinical symptoms, as determined by the characteristics of the antibody, and the presence of associated diseases. The current therapeutic Cold Agglutinin Disease market is dominated by non-pharmacological (cold avoidance) and pharmacological management. Avoidance of cold exposure, particularly to the head, face, and extremities, is important to decrease hemolysis and circulatory symptoms.

Currently, there are no clinically FDA-approved symptomatic Cold Agglutinin Disease treatments available.

Corticosteroids, alkylating agents, purine nucleoside analogs, and majorly biologics, such as Rituximab monotherapy or combination therapy (Fludarabine and Rituximab, Bendamustine and Rituximab) and others are the major therapeutic line of Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment.

Plasmapheresis is a temporary but effective method to remove cold agglutinins, primarily immunoglobulin (Ig) M autoantibodies, from the plasma. This procedure is performed only in case of emergencies when it is inappropriate to wait for the immunosuppressive drugs to produce an effect. Blood transfusions may be required in emergency cases with severe hemolysis precipitated by infection or cold during the winter months. In some countries, therapy with corticosteroids remains frequently used in clinical practice for Cold Agglutinin Disease.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Dynamics

The Cold Agglutinin Disease market is anticipated to surge in the coming years owing to certain factors such as an increase in upcoming novel treatment options with a novel mechanism of action, increasing Cold Agglutinin Disease market size due to increasing prevalence,increasing global healthcare investment, and funding, and the ongoing development of precision medicine.

The increasing awareness of the disease, availability of B-cell-directed therapies, assisted by active research in the complement pathway, along with the expected launch of complement inhibitors with good supply chains and supportive state-reimbursement policies are expected to fuel the Cold Agglutinin Disease market in near future. In addition to that, a less competitive scenario in the Cold Agglutinin Disease market due to perks related to rare diseases act as major boosters in the Cold Agglutinin Disease market.

Currently only one drug has been approved for the treatment of this disease, due to which, the Cold Agglutinin Disease market is filled with the paucity of disease understanding,limited epidemiological studies, and limited therapeutic options. There is a high unmet need toestablish suitable diagnostic criteria and increasing knowledge of the clinical features seen in many patients may help increase doctors' awareness and facilitate correct diagnosis, these factors might hinder the growth of the Cold Agglutinin Disease market. Additionally, lack of robust developmental pipeline, limitations related to complement inhibitors as well as some limitations of B-cell-directed therapies might serve as some major setbacks to the Cold Agglutinin Disease market rise in the coming years.

The Cold Agglutinin Disease market landscape has been severely lacking in any approved therapeutic agents. Therefore, the recent approval of the drug sutimlimab, and the promising new drugs under development, such as pegcetacoplan, directed to inhibit the classical pathway complement activation, will have a huge impact on the treatment market of Cold Agglutinin Disease. Since, approval of the first drug in a disease area or drug class, such as sutimlimab in Cold Agglutinin Disease area, is likely to stimulate future innovation by sending a positive signal to innovators and expanding the patient population. Additionally, market size may increase following the first drug's approval. The arrival of a disease-modifying therapy will strengthen incentives for patients to seek a diagnosis and thus enter the market for treatment.

Scope of the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019-32

2019-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Companies: Sanofi, Bioverativ, Sobi, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Incyte Corporation

Sanofi, Bioverativ, Sobi, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Incyte Corporation Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Pipeline Therapies : Sutimlimab, APL-2, Iptacopan, Parsaclisib, SAR445088

: Sutimlimab, APL-2, Iptacopan, Parsaclisib, Therapeutic Assessment : Cold Agglutinin Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

: Cold Agglutinin Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Cold Agglutinin Disease market drivers and barriers

Cold Agglutinin Disease market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Cold Agglutinin Disease 3 Cold Agglutinin Disease: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of Cold Agglutinin Disease 5 Organizations contributing towards Cold Agglutinin Disease 6 Disease Background and Overview of Cold Agglutinin Disease 7 Management and Treatment of Cold Agglutinin Disease 8 Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Cold Agglutinin Disease Patient Journey 10 Cold Agglutinin Disease Case Reports 11 Cold Agglutinin Disease Marketed Therapies 12 Cold Agglutinin Disease Emerging Therapies 13 Cold Agglutinin Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Outlook 15 Unmet Needs in Cold Agglutinin Disease 16 KOL Views 17 Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Drivers 18 Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Barriers 19 Cold Agglutinin Disease SWOT Analysis 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

