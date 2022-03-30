Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
30.03.2022 | 18:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Swedbank (92/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Swedbank AB (Swedbank) held today, March
30, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share
in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 9.25 per share. The Ex-date is March
31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedbank (SWEDA). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055683
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
