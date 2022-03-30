NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Swedbank (92/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Swedbank AB (Swedbank) held today, March 30, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 9.25 per share. The Ex-date is March 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedbank (SWEDA). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055683