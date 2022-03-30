Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
PR Newswire
30.03.2022
Notification regarding Castellum's holding of its own shares

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 March 2022 Castellum's holding of its own shares amounted to 17,331,000 ordinary shares, which corresponds to 5.01 per cent of the total number of registered shares and 5.01 per cent of the total number of votes. The acquisition of own shares has been done in accordance with a decision at the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021.

The total number of shares in Castellum amounts to 345,731,968 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share entitles to one vote. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 345,731,968.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@castellum.se
Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury, +46 76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-03-202218:00 CET.

