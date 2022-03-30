DJ Joshua Schafer Appointed as Interim Chairman of Pharnext Board of Directors

PARIS, France, March 30, 2022, 6:00pm CET - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY platform, announces that Joshua Schafer has been appointed as interim Chairman of the Pharnext Board of Directors with immediate effect. This follows the resignation of Elisabeth Svanberg from the position of Chairperson and from the Board of Directors of Pharnext.

Joshua Schafer joined the Pharnext Board of Directors in July 2020. Joshua brings to the role over 25 years of pharmaceutical commercial, new product development and M&A experience. He is currently General Manager of the Autoimmune and Rare Disease business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which he joined in 2015. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Strategy and Business Officer for the company. During his professional career, he has successfully led over USD16 billion in M&A transactions. Prior to Mallinckrodt, he served as Vice President and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head, Global Marketing and Strategy at Astellas Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for building the company's global oncology franchise. Joshua also served in positions of increasing seniority at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and he began his career in management consulting. He is also currently a Board member of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Joshua received his BA in Biology and German at the University of Notre Dame, his MS in Biotechnology and his MBA from Northwestern University in the US.

On his appointment as Interim Chairman of the Pharnext Board, Joshua Schafer commented: "I am pleased to have taken on the interim Chairman role at Pharnext as we advance our pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in Charcot Marie Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A'), the PREMIER trial. This important late-stage drug candidate has the potential to meet serious unmet medical needs for CMT1A patients and I am looking forward to supporting the team at Pharnext to move this program forward in the clinic and towards filing with the regulatory authorities."

Elisabeth Svanberg, departing Chairperson of the Board at Pharnext, commented: "Patients living with CMT need novel treatment options and PXT3003 is a drug candidate with the potential to address this need. I wish Pharnext success in developing this much needed medicine."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Contacts

Dr. David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 Media Relations (France) Media Relations (International) Financial Communication (Europe) Ulysse Communication Consilium Strategic Communications Actifin Bruno Arabian Mary-Jane Elliott Ghislaine Gasparetto barabian@ulysse-communication.com Sukaina Virji ggasparetto@actifin.fr +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 Alexandra Harrison +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 pharnext@consilium-comms.com

