NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Holmen (95/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen AB (HOLMB) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 93/22. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and ProdIDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055712