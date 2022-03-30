BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, March 29
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
As announced on 13 July 2021, Ms Helen Sinclair joined the Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2022.
As at the date of joining the Board on 1 March 2022, Ms Sinclair held directorships of the following publicly quoted companies in the last five years:
Non-Executive Director and Chairman British Smaller Companies VCT plc
Non- Executive Director - WH Ireland Group plc
Non-Executive Director - Shires Income plc
Non-Executive Director and Interim Chairman - Gresham House Strategic plc (resigned)
Non-Executive Director - The Income and Growth VCT plc (resigned)
Non-Executive Director - Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (resigned)
As at 1 March 2022, Ms Sinclair held 988 shares in the Company.
There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Sinclair.
Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 30 March 2022