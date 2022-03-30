Anzeige
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 29

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

As announced on 13 July 2021, Ms Helen Sinclair joined the Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2022.

As at the date of joining the Board on 1 March 2022, Ms Sinclair held directorships of the following publicly quoted companies in the last five years:

Non-Executive Director and Chairman British Smaller Companies VCT plc
Non- Executive Director - WH Ireland Group plc
Non-Executive Director - Shires Income plc
Non-Executive Director and Interim Chairman - Gresham House Strategic plc (resigned)
Non-Executive Director - The Income and Growth VCT plc (resigned)
Non-Executive Director - Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (resigned)

As at 1 March 2022, Ms Sinclair held 988 shares in the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Sinclair.

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


Date: 30 March 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
