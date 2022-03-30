Following years of explosive growth and a $400M investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the activewear unicorn valued at $4B begins its global expansion

Today, Southern California inspired activewear brand Vuori launches in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, and Canada, marking the initial steps of a global rollout announced late last year. Consumers in these countries now have access to the popular apparel brand through e-commerce, and in select markets Vuori will soon be sold at a variety of leading wholesale partners including Selfridges, Brown Thomas, Cotswold Outdoor, Barry's Bootcamp and Bever.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005777/en/

Vuori makes premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle; an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear, Vuori is a new perspective on performance apparel. (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in 2015 by Founder and CEO Joe Kudla, Vuori has grown to unicorn status thanks to its differentiated, versatile perspective on performance apparel. In October 2021, Vuori was valued at $4 billion by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which invested $400 million in the brand. Both the investment and valuation are believed to be among the largest in history for a non-public apparel company.

"We are proud to announce Vuori's first-ever expansion outside of the U.S.," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO at Vuori. "We are infinitely grateful for our team, who has helped bring this shared vision to life, and are thrilled to bring Vuori's new perspective on performance apparel to these markets. 2022 is going to be Vuori's biggest year yet, and we look forward to sharing much more in the weeks and months ahead."

Shoppers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, and Canada can now browse Vuori's entire collection of men's and women's apparel at their country's respective web addresses below. In the United Kingdom, Vuori products will soon be carried by Selfridges (all four locations and online, men's product only), Cotswold Outdoor (20 locations and online), and in the retail shops at all 11 of the country's Barry's Bootcamp locations. This year, the brand intends to open its U.K. flagship store in the city of London. Ireland's Brown Thomas will offer Vuori (two locations and online) as will Netherlands-based outdoor retailer Bever (20 locations and online). For more details on locations and availability, please visit www.vuoriclothing.com.

United Kingdom: www.vuoriclothing.co.uk

France: www.vuoriclothing.fr

Germany: www.vuoriclothing.de

Ireland: ie.vuoriclothing.com

Netherlands: www.vuoriclothing.nl

Australia: www.vuoriclothing.com.au

Canada: www.vuoriclothing.ca

As it reaches new markets around the globe, Vuori is working to continue expanding its product offering, make key investments in infrastructure and people, and open both a U.K. distribution hub as well as an innovation center in Taiwan. The company, which through partnerships with organizations such as Climate Neutral and CleanHub is offsetting its carbon and plastic footprints while taking steps to eliminate 80% of plastics from its shipping and supply chain this year, will continuously invest in its sustainability efforts. Profitable since 2017, Vuori is backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Norwest Venture Partners.

About Vuori

Launched in 2015, Vuori merges technical clothing with a West Coast aesthetic that looks and feels great. When creating Vuori, Founder Joe Kudla didn't have to look far for inspiration; headquartered in the aspirational beach community of Encinitas, CA, the brand is a natural extension of its home environment where active, conscious and creative people inspire those around them every day. In addition to a thriving e-commerce business and physical stores in Berkeley, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Del Mar, Encinitas, La Jolla, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, Studio City, and Venice Beach, Vuori is also sold in most Nordstrom and REI stores. Please visit www.vuoriclothing.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005777/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Casey McDonald casey@theleadpr.com 212.584.5668