Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HNRY ISIN: CA1125851040 Ticker-Symbol: BKAA 
Tradegate
30.03.22
16:05 Uhr
52,23 Euro
+0,56
+1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,1252,1530.03.
51,5351,7930.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 03:53
Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield
Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHughLinda Northwood
Tel: +1 212 618-3469 Tel: +1 416 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.comEmail: linda.northwood@brookfield.com






