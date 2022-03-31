Spanish biomedical center to study the benefits of Pherecydes Pharma's phages in animal models of infectious endocarditis

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces the signature of a research agreement with Navarrabiomed, a biomedical research center located in Pamplona, Spain, to evaluate its anti-S. aureus phages in the treatment of endocarditis.

Endocarditis is an infection of the endocardium (inner layer of the heart), the heart valves or the aorta, which necessarily leads to hospitalization. This infection is most often caused by bacteria, mainly Staphylococcus aureus. This bacterium is among the six most deadly germs1 in antibiotic resistance and is on WHO priority pathogens list for R&D of new antibiotics2

The objective of the Navarrabiomed research team is to test Pherecydes Pharma's phages on a porcine model of S. aureus endocarditis.

This is the third indication targeted by the company's anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages, after bone and joint infections on prostheses and diabetic foot ulcers.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, declared: "We are delighted and honored by this preclinical cooperation agreement with Navarrabiomed. Navarrabiomed is a center of excellence in biomedical research. This partnership will allow to test our phages in a new indication and hence potentially broaden the field of application of our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages. Our anti- Staphylococcus aureus phages have already been administered intravenously as a compassionate treatment and an excellent safety profile had been observed. It is also a cross-border agreement that further strengthens our international dimension, in line with our PhagoDAIR study that will be conducted in French, Spanish and Belgian hospitals."

About Navarrabiomed

Navarrabiomed is a biomedical research center of the Government of Navarra, created in 2012. The mission of Navarrabiomed is to promote, facilitate and perform leading edge biomedical research in order to develop innovative therapies and treatments that will contribute to citizen's better quality of life. Since 2016, Navarrabiomed includes the participation of the Public University of Navarra. Through this agreement, both institutions join their efforts to improve the research of our health care system.

Currently, Navarrabiomed is organised in 19 interdisciplinary research units and six scientific-technical services for the promotion of scientific research and technological development Biobank, Clinical Trials, Methodology-Evaluation of health services, Proteomics, animal facility and experimental operating room and White Room of advanced therapies CellMa involving more than 120 scientists. In addition to this, Navarrabiomed facilitates the research activity undertaken by over 250 health professionals from other centres of the public sector.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

1 Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis; The Lancet, le 19 janvier 2022

2 https://www.who.int/fr/news/item/27-02-2017-who-publishes-list-of-bacteria-for-which-new-antibiotics-are-urgently-needed

