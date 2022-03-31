- (PLX AI) - CEWE Outlook FY revenue EUR 680-740 million vs. consensus EUR 748 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-80 million vs. consensus EUR 81 million
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 62-77 million vs. consensus EUR 80 million
- • Guidance reflects the uncertainty currently resulting from the ongoing Corona situation, the general increase in prices as well as from the emerging inflation, the company said
- • Says corona relief could make more vacation and long-distance travel possible again in 2022, which should give rise to many new photos and thus also positively support the order situation in photofinishing at CEWE
