

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net loss was 23.0 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 28.1 million euros.



Loss per share was 0.66 euro, compared to profit of 0.81 euro a year ago.



The business performance was impaired by chip shortage and one-time item in 2021.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA fell to 8.7 million euros from last year's 71.5 million euros. EBITDA margin was 0.9 percent, sharply lower than 7 percent a year ago.



SMA Solar generated sales of 983.7 million euros, down 4 percent from 1.03 billion euros, due to global coronavirus pandemic and the situation concerning the supply of electronic chips, which became increasingly strained in the course of the year.



The company sold inverter output of 13.6 GW in 2021, down from 14.4 GW last year.



Looking ahead for the first quarter, SMA Solar anticipates sales of between 210 million euros and 220 million euros, as well as EBITDA of between 12 million euros and 16 million euros.



In the previous first quarter, sales were 240.4 million euros and EBITDA was 20.1 million euros.



Further, the company confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the 2022 of an increase in sales to between 900 million euros and 1.05 billion euros, and EBITDA of between 10 million euros and 60 million euros.



The Managing Board said it currently sees no threat to the guidance due to the war in Ukraine.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMA SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de