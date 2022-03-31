A new report published by UK-based energy think tank Ember shows that solar was the world's fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2021. Australia leads the world in its uptake, with PV generating 12% of the nation's electricity last year.From pv magazine Australia Independent climate and energy think tank Ember's third annual Global Electricity Review shows that global solar generation rose 23% in 2021, increasing year on year by 188TWh to 1,023TWh. It was the fastest rising source of electricity generation for the 17th consecutive year. Ember said solar generated 3.7% of the ...

