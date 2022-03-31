- (PLX AI) - Cherry FY revenue EUR 168.5 million vs. estimate EUR 169 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITDA margin 29%
- • Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 170-190 million vs. consensus EUR 195 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin 23-26%
- • Double-digit growth and higher adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to continue after 2022 fiscal year
- • In addition to various regional lockdowns in China, which are affecting warehouses and production sites within the supply chains, this also includes fluctuating customer ordering behavior in light of the limited availability of other components, particularly semiconductors, and high inventory levels
