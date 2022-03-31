Anzeige
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A3CRRN ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9 Ticker-Symbol: C3RY 
Xetra
31.03.22
09:31 Uhr
16,900 Euro
-0,700
-3,98 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,75009:46
16,60016,75009:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHERRY
CHERRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHERRY AG16,900-3,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.