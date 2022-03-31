Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8BP ISIN: US5603172082 Ticker-Symbol: RL9A 
Lang & Schwarz
31.03.22
09:47 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-3,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9003,30009:48
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 08:31
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VK Company: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 31-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 31 March 2022 

Name of applicant:                      VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited) 
                               VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary 
                               receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary 
Name of scheme:                        share in the Company 
 
Period of return:               From:     30 September 2021      To:  31 March 2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from     The balance of unallotted securities as of 30 September 
previous return:                       2021 was 21,940,148 GDRs 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been 
increased since the date of the last return (if any increase 0 
has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)  0 
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at  21,940,148 
end of period: 
Name of contact:       Elena Azarenko, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +357 25 211450

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 152540 
EQS News ID:  1315515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

VK COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.