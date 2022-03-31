Anzeige
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica publishes annual report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual report for Enzymatica 2021 has today been published (in Swedish) on the company's website: www.enzymatica.com/finansiella-rapporter. Starting this year, the annual report will only be published in digital format.

An English short version of the annual report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/financial-reports.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/enzymatica-publishes-annual-report-for-2021,c3536208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3536208/1556643.pdf

Enzymatica Company presentation 2021

