DJ Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 31-March-2022 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 March 2022

Genel Energy plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday 12 May 2022.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: NOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 152622 EQS News ID: 1315979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)