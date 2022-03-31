Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 09:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wemade Connect Announced Pre-Registration and Airdrop Promotion of Mobile NFT Game 'Every Farm'

Enjoy farming while having the opportunity to monetize the gaming experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect is opening pre-registration for its mobile non-fungible token (NFT) game, Every Farm, on March 31.

Every Farm