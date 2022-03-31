DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Report

Multitude Group Annual Report for 2021 published



31.03.2022

Multitude Group Annual Report for 2021 published

Helsinki, 31 March 2022 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report has been published today on the company's website.

The Annual Report consists of annual review and financial review, including Board of Directors report, consolidated financial statements and parent company's financial statements. The ESG report 2021 included in the annual review comprises the non-financial information statement.

Multitude has published the Financial Statements and Board of Director's Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Multitude's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report is available in PDF and XHTML formats at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2021

The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have also been published as separate PDF files at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2021

About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +15 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 600 people in 25 countries, and they together generated EUR 213 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com

