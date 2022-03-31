- (PLX AI) - H&M dropped 10% at the open after Q1 profit and margins missed expectations significantly.
- • Q1 net income was SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 million, while operating profit SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 million
- • With no sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, 185 stores were affected, as well as online sales in Russia, the company said
- • Gross margin of 49.3% was below consensus of 50.2%, with operating profit margin only 0.9%
- • The miss would imply a 4% decline in pretax profit consensus for the year, UBS analysts said
- • The gross margin was much weaker and opex was much higher than expected, Carnegie said
- • H&M's current valuation is low relative to historical valuation, but high considering the uncertain outlook and much lower multiples of peers, Carnegie said
