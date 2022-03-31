- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.2% in early trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- • Price target EUR 18.70 implies 60% upside
- • Deutsche is set to outperform expectations, with ROTE supported by rising revenues on a restructured cost base, Goldman said
- • Group CET1 ratio may reach 13.7% this year, comfortably above the 12.5% target, opening the possibility for dividend increases each year through 2025, the analysts said
