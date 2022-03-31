DJ Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 595.9985

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198766

CODE: TNOW LN

ISIN: LU0533033741

