FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.9832

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 690614

CODE: 100D LN

ISIN: LU1650492256

