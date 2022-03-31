The Solar Energy Innovation and Business Excellence Award concluded on Wednesday, Mar. 30, with a ceremony aimed at recognizing top firms in the renewables sector for outstanding performance in technology breakthroughs and technical performance.The awards celebrated solar panel and other components manufacturers, energy projects, initiatives, individuals, and companies that have influenced the way solar energy is consumed and implemented in the MENA region. They covered the upstream, downstream, and utility sectors. The competition was fierce this year with the jury receiving a number of nominations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...