TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
London, March 31
Date: 31 March 2022
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
30 March 2022
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|John de Garis
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GG00B90J5Z95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30/03/2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following this acquisition, Mr de Garis' total holding will be 18,691 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de