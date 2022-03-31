



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE



Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE

ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 120.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Preliminary business figures 2021 - Very good development with results above our forecasts



On March 29, 2022, Bitcoin Group SE published the preliminary business figures for the year 2021. Accordingly, sales increased by 56.6% to EUR23.5 million (previous year: EUR15.0 million). EBITDA increased by 85.7% to EUR19.5 million (previous year: EUR10.5 million). The very good business development is due to the trading activities on bitcoin.de and on the crypto trading platform of futurm bank AG.



Therefore, the GBC forecasts were almost hit despite the volatile crypto prices. Our revenue forecast stood at EUR24.00 million, and our EBITDA forecast at EUR18.31 million. Thus, actual revenue was slightly below our forecast and EBITDA was above our forecast.



According to the company, total assets more than doubled due to the significant increase in cryptocurrency holdings, from EUR 108.8 million as of December 31, 2020 to EUR 223.4 million as of December 31, 2021. In line with this, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 20.3 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 12.0 million). At 72.5%, the equity ratio remained at the previous year's level (73%).



The annual report is scheduled for publication in April 2022. We will adjust our forecasts and valuation within a research report (anno) based on the complete set of figures. We therefore confirm our current valuation with a price target of EUR120.00 and assign a Buy rating.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11)

Time of completion: 30.30.2022, 6:15 pm

Time of publication: 31.03.2022, 11:00 am

Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022



