Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
München
31.03.22
08:07 Uhr
59,38 Euro
+0,10
+0,17 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Fastighets AB Balder on STO Corporate Bonds (137/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Fastighets
AB Balder with effect from 2022-04-01. Last day of trading is set to
2027-03-19. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056019
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
