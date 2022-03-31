As part of the World Government Summit 2022, The UAE Government reveals the GovTech Award Winners

"GovTech Prize" is an annual global award designed to motivate world government entities and startups to create and innovate Government Technology solutions that help solve common and pressing global challenges

The categories included: Health and Wellbeing, Education & Remote Learning, Refugees, Climate Change, AI Powered Government Services, and Unique Breakthroughs.

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of the "GovTech Prize" winners have been named, with organizations from across the world being recognized and celebrated for their outstanding involvement across a range of categories. This is the world's first government award where the digital twin of the Award has been embedded in the trophy as an NFT, digitally chronicling the winner and the award forever.

The GovTech Prize winners were announced on the 30th of March as part of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Prize is an annual global award designed to motivate world government entities and startups to create and innovate government technology solutions that help solve common and pressing global challenges.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization stated: "With over 250 case studies nominated from 65 countries, the winners of the GovTech awards reflect what the WGS mission is and how the prestigious award celebrates the outstanding humanitarian and government initiations from around the world. This year's winners are an inspiration for others to continue creating and becoming pioneers in the government technology, which pushes the world forward."

Winners of the six categories

The "Education & Remote Learning" category winner is 'Eduq+' in partnership with the Department of Education Brazil. 'Eduq+' is the world's first nudgebot startup, using Artificial Intelligence to motivate over 2M students with fully personalized messages boosting academic performance during the Covid-19 reducing grade repetition by 33% and preventing student drop out by 50%.

The "Health & Wellbeing" category winner is 'Sleepio & Daylight' in partnership with NHS Scotland. Scotland is the 1st country in the world to make digital therapeutics for anxiety and insomnia available nationally to 5M people at no cost, using non-drug alternatives "Sleepio & Daylight", evidenced-based cognitive behavioral therapy apps that resulted in 70% improvement in anxiety symptoms and improved sleep by an average of 7 additional hours per week.

The "Refugees" category winner is 'TYKN's Ana' in partnership with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An award-winning startup, TYKN is a digital identity platform used to optimize the process of issuing Work Permit related documents for refugees leveraging blockchain - improving the opportunity for the 3M refugees in the country to have access to healthcare, education, and banking.

The "Climate Change" category winner is 'Flash Forest' in partnership with Emissions Reduction Alberta. Flash Forest startup have combined forces adopting an innovative solution, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Drones to plant up to 20,000 tree seeds per day and bringing down cost by a 4x factor. The joint initiative is targeting to plant 1 billon trees in the next few years.

The "AI Powered Government Services" winner is 'Bürokratt', Estonia. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications launched "the Siri of digital public services" the world's first public service AI-based virtual assistant, revolutionizing the way citizens have access to Government services allowing 1.3 million Estonians to access all public services.

The "Unique Breakthroughs" winner is 'Visolis' in partnership with the US Department of Energy, USA. 'Visolis' is one of the 50 next companies to disrupt the world, created carbon-eating microbes that reduce CO2 emissions by more than 90%, using biomass instead of petroleum to produces carbon negative material at a faction of the material production cost & potentially disrupting material industries valued at more than trillion dollars

The World Government Summit (WGS), launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in 2013, itis a global platform that brings together world leaders, ministers, senior officials, and policymakers to share experiences and ideas that contribute to the development of future governments and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges. The WGS 2022 convened this year and welcomed up to 4000 participants and 500 speakers, who are shaping the next generation of governments.

