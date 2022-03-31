Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 31
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 30 March 2022 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,563.85p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,569.07p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.8%. There are currently 87,202,886 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
31 March 2022
