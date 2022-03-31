Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
31.03.2022 | 11:52
TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, March 31

Date:31 March 2022
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

31 March 2022

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJohn Le Poidevin
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B90J5Z95
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.069323,165
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction31/03/2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound


Following these acquisitions, Mr Le Poidevin's total holding will be 23,165 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2022 PR Newswire
