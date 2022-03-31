Anzeige
31.03.2022 | 12:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: European Fixed Income trading price list - revised fee table

With effect from May 1, 2022 Nasdaq European Fixed Income Cash will revise its
fee table adjusted for CPI according to below: 

Basic trading membership*       
Fixed fee per month      830 EUR 
Full trading Membership*        
Fixed fee per month      4 150 EUR
Issuing Auction Membership*      
Fixed fee per month      1 550 EUR
Electronic Interbank Market*      
Fixed fee per month      3 650 EUR

  *See appendix for description of the different memberships.

All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears and will be
adjusted annually based on CPI. 



Questions and Support

For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg
or Håkan Borgedahl: 
Tel: +46 8 405 60 00
E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com

Best regards

Nasdaq European Fixed Income



Appendix

Sweden:

Basic - All markets (excluding Electronic Interbank market)

Electronic Interbank Market - Primary dealers of the Swedish National Debt
office 

Denmark:

Basic - Access to Danish Cash Bond Market and First North Bond Market

Full - All Markets

Issuing - Issuers

Finland:

Basic - All available markets
