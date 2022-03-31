Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
Tradegate
31.03.22
12:47 Uhr
1,432 Euro
-0,110
-7,11 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4301,46713:06
1,4341,48113:08
31.03.2022 | 12:22
GWM Launches an Expert Interview Video Globally--R&D Process of HAVAL DARGO Unveiled

BAODING, China, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM has released an Expert Interview Video of HAVAL DARGO globally, which reveals some interesting stories behind the vehicle.

In this video, three experts, specialized in design, engine and chassis, interpreted the product philosophy of HAVAL DARGO-"DARE TO GO" and how to realize this philosophy through these aspects.

