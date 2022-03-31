DJ Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 31-March-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

31 March 2022

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Superdry today announces the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Peel Hunt LLP, effective as of 1 April 2022.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 586643 Peel Hunt LLP George Sellar +44 (0) 2074 188900 Michael Burke Liberum Capital Limited John Fishley +44 (0) 2031 002000

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 152640 EQS News ID: 1316067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)