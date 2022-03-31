Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
Tradegate
30.03.22
10:14 Uhr
2,090 Euro
+0,090
+4,50 %
31.03.2022 | 12:31
Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

DJ Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker 31-March-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

31 March 2022

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Superdry today announces the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Peel Hunt LLP, effective as of 1 April 2022. 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Peel Hunt LLP 
George Sellar 
       +44 (0) 2074 188900 
Michael Burke 
Liberum Capital Limited 
John Fishley       +44 (0) 2031 002000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  152640 
EQS News ID:  1316067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

