

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands retail sales increased at a softer pace in February amid a decline in food sales, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days rose 16.5 percent yearly in February, following a 17.9 percent gain in January.



Turnover in non-food stores surged 57.7 percent yearly in February, mainly due to base effect.



Sales in food stores declined 2.9 percent. Online turnover decreased 24.7 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes increased significantly in February, the agency said.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 16.5 percent in February.



The retail sales volume increased 12.0 percent annually in February.







