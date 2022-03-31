Bigger is better for Berlin talent partner: Phaidon International bucks the trend of downsizing office space with larger presence in the German capital in response to rapidly increasing market growth across Europe

BERLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue to be a market leader and be the number one choice as a specialist talent partner, Phaidon International has opened a larger office space in Berlin, scaling operations even further with a newly refurbished open office space in the Potsdamer Platz square.

While many companies are looking at downsizing office space, Phaidon International believes in the value of further office expansions. This 150% increase in office size allows the talent partner to double its team size in Germany, which is a common theme of Phaidon International's - this is its fourth office in four years as the recruitment partner goes from strength to strength.

Phaidon International will continue with its growth model of promoting from within, giving opportunities to existing employees, but will also create a number of new and senior consultant roles. Not only helping clients and candidates by increasing its workforce, Phaidon International is in turn supporting the local Berlin area with a bigger presence and more footfall.

Alex Small, Managing Director of Europe, Phaidon International, says:???

"The hunt for talent across Europe shows no signs of slowing, with many businesses under pressure to ensure they get the right talent in quickly. Demand across all of our recruitment brands is increasing, and our rapid growth over just four years has meant we quickly ran out of physical space once again. Giving ourselves the room to expand helps us solve the number one business challenge: Talent. Now we really do have the reach to better serve our clients and candidates needs."

Phaidon International has a number of specialist talent brands in its portfolio to solve people challenges for companies worldwide.?Growing to 1,000+ employees last year, the talent partner has doubled in size worldwide in just four years. Phaidon International is committed to developing and bringing the very best talent on board not just for clients, but within its business too, and is hiring for a number of ambitious individuals to join its growing team.???

With more than 50 languages spoken across the business internationally, over a quarter of employees have also internally relocated, enhancing its ethos of local, specialist expertise, but from a global perspective.??

About Phaidon International ???

Phaidon International is the parent company of six specialist talent brands which solve people challenges worldwide. As a global recruitment firm, with 13 offices around the globe, Phaidon International plays a vital role in helping clients find talent to drive their businesses forward. Placing people in more than 60 countries, Phaidon International offers expertise across financial services, supply chain, life sciences, engineering & infrastructure, technology, and regulatory & legal. Phaidon International is backed by Quilvest.???