Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (EST).

Investor Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. (EST)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_siy39qGjRcuoUe6Bv0F41A

Speakers: Tom Hearne (Chief Executive Officer of Tiidal), Charlie Watson (Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal) and Max Polaczuk (Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal)

During the webinar, Tiidal's management team will be discussing/showcasing:

Global Esports Betting Industry

B2B Partnerships with Betting Companies

Media Engagement, Sponsorships and Partnerships

Demo of Betting Products (Bet-on-yourself, Betbuilder and Micromarkets)

At the end of the webinar, the Company will host a Q&A session during which Tiidal's management team will address investor questions.

A replay of the webinar will be available at https://tiidal.gg/investor-relations/

Please submit any questions to ir@tiidal.gg before or during the event.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118706