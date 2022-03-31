Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, today announced the publication of a white paper validating the capabilities of its technologies. The white paper found that Mobi724's AI-based technologies could predict cardholder behaviour, by leveraging historical and real-time transactional data from cardholders, with an accuracy of 60% to 80% depending on the spending categories.

Other findings of the white paper included:

Mobi724 creates seamless consumer engagement experiences using proprietary, hyper-personalized, AI-based intelligence with every payment transaction;

Mobi724's turn-key solution empowers banks and merchants to create compelling personalized offers and rewards personalized to individual cardholders based on their unique purchase intentions;

Banks who employ Mobi724's proven consumer engagement solutions improve the performance and profitability of their card portfolios through data monetization;

Given the current integrations that the Company is carrying out with transaction processors and acquires, Mobi724 expects to be able to access more than 75% of LATAM payment card transaction in 2022; and,

Mobi724 will continue to expand and perfect the validation of its models, algorithms and findings by using historical data from other countries, adding value to the Company's IP portfolio of AI powered fintech solutions.

"We generate targeted, actionable insights from a bank's transactional data. These insights allow us to anticipate cardholder purchase behaviour, and as a result, produce highly effective consumer targeting strategies," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724. "Our focus is to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities which have been created by the shift from cash to payment cards in Latin America and other emerging markets. The Latin American Market offers incredible opportunities to enhance the profitability, penetration and retention of payment cards. While cash remains the preferred method for approximately 80% of all transactions, the use of debit and credit cards has shown strong, continued growth in recent years. This is the base opportunity that encompasses our business plan for the next 3 years. With the recent announcement of the acquisition of Avenida which will be integrated with our AI capabilities, all their clients will also benefit from our data monetization. Mobi724's platform uses the latest technologies to develop an unrivaled turn-key solution for its customers."

Marcel Vienneau added: "I want to thank the Computer Research Institute of Montréal (CRIM) for their collaboration. The input and expertise that they provided to this project were invaluable. Our team of data scientists and AI specialists have worked in partnership with them to put in place a predictive algorithm pipeline to bring this cutting-edge customer engagement solution to the market. In addition to providing greater predictability around payment card spending behavior, our AI-based technologies help banks and merchants create hyper-personalized offers that can improve the overall performance of their payment card portfolio. Our ongoing collaboration with two industry leaders, such as Visa Inc. and Ingenico, will enable us to implement these capabilities on a global scale. Mobi724's ability to predict cardholder behavior with high accuracy provides merchants with the opportunity to leverage our data monetization capabilities."

White Paper Overview

Mobi724 has focused on the LATAM market because Latin American consumers are embracing the transition from cash to credit cards; a trend which has shown strong and consistent growth in recent years.

More than 1 billion credit and debit cards have been issued in LATAM, accounting for more than 24.3 billion transactions representing just under 1 Trillion USD in annual spend. While these numbers show the competitiveness of the credit and debit card markets, the onus is on banks and merchants to provide consumers with attractive perks to attract and retain their loyalty.

The white paper found that targeted offers and cross-promotion can generate incremental spend, stronger consumer engagement, and greater purchase frequency for banks and card issuers. However, this is only the case when purchasing behaviour is properly understood, which is not usually the case. According to the white paper, merchants waste up to 40% - leakage - of their advertising spend on non-targeted advertising campaigns that fail to convert prospects into paying customers because the advertisements are not relevant to their target audiences.

"It is important for advertisers to have a high degree of confidence that they are spending their advertising dollars effectively, and reaching their target audiences," added Mr. Vienneau. "We are confident that our pay per performance risk free business model for advertisers will be a game changer in the region as it creates a new channel to capture a share of the 1 trillion USA spent."

The white paper published by Mobi724, is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.mobi724.com/company-information/

Other Matters - Mobi724 Closes Short-Term Financing

The Company also announces that it has closed an unsecured loan facility agreement with a non-arm's length lender ("Lender") to borrow an amount of up to $200,000 (the "Unsecured Loan Facility"). The Unsecured Loan Facility shall bear interest at 12% per annum and will mature in six months (the "Maturity Date"). Mobi724 may repay the Loan in full, or in part, prior to the Maturity Date without penalty and the Lender may request payment prior to the Maturity Date by providing the Company with 30-day prior written notice. The Company will use the proceeds of the Loan as working capital.

The Unsecured Loan Facility to the Company is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 which transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Unsecured Loan Facility remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

