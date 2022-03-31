Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Tradegate
31.03.22
10:40 Uhr
28,200 Euro
-0,240
-0,84 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,37028,41013:33
28,37028,41013:33
31.03.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF NELES CORPORATION AND VALMET OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 MARCH 2022 SHARES

COMBINATION OF NELES CORPORATION AND VALMET OYJ

Neles Corporation will be combined to Valmet Oyj through a statutory absorption
merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of Neles Corporation will be
listed for the last time on Thursday, 31 March 2022, presuming that the merger
is recorded into the Trade Register on April 1, 2022. 

Basic information on Neles Corporation:

Trading code: NELES

ISIN code: FI4000440664

Orderbook id: 24302

Last listing day: 31 March 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
