Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF NELES CORPORATION AND VALMET OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 MARCH 2022 SHARES COMBINATION OF NELES CORPORATION AND VALMET OYJ Neles Corporation will be combined to Valmet Oyj through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of Neles Corporation will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 31 March 2022, presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on April 1, 2022. Basic information on Neles Corporation: Trading code: NELES ISIN code: FI4000440664 Orderbook id: 24302 Last listing day: 31 March 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260